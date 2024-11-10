Knicks’ new sharp-shooter ‘lucky’ to land new contract

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward Matt Ryan could offer a lot to the Knicks’ rotation one day. He made his team debut in Friday’s blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks and nailed one three-pointer in five minutes, showcasing a glimpse of the lights-out shooting that he can provide.

Knicks’ Matt Ryan is thankful to play for his hometown team

He likely won’t see a whole lot of playing time, but the Valhalla, New York native now has the opportunity to represent his hometown on the biggest stage. Ryan is thankful for the chance to play for New York in front of his family.

“Nobody’s happier that I’m home than my mom. She’s been to everything. My parents drove me to everything all over the place. My mom hasn’t missed a first game of mine anywhere, not in college or the NBA,” Ryan said via the New York Post’s Peter Botte. “I always said if I could choose to play for one team, it would be here. I’m from here, so it’s definitely special. It’s unique, it’s a blessing, and I’m very lucky.”

Ryan could play a key bench role for the Knicks at some point

The Knicks will be Ryan’s fifth NBA team in four years, previously splitting time with the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. New York’s G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, selected Ryan with the No. 1 pick in the G-League draft and then signed him to a non-guaranteed contract last week.

Ryan is a career 41.1% shooter from outside the arc. He shot 45% from downtown with the Pelicans last season and is hoping to provide that same shooting spark in the second unit.

Ryan could eventually play an important role off the bench as a perimeter scorer. Landry Shamet was supposed to be their main shooter in the second unit, but a shoulder injury stopped that. The Knicks’ bench has also dealt with several injuries already, most notably Precious Achiuwa and Cam Payne each missing time with hamstring issues.

It is unclear what Ryan’s role on the Knicks will look like in the time being, but he provides key shooting depth nonetheless along with the pride of playing for his hometown team.