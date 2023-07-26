Knicks’ new playmaker Donte DiVincenzo receives high praise from Stephen Curry

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Donte DiVincenzo is embarking on a new chapter of his career after signing a four-year, $47 million contract with the New York Knicks this offseason. The 26-year-old shooting guard is looking to cultivate the defensive identity being restored in New York.

How Donte DiVincenzo turned his career around:

The former first-round pick saw himself on the brink of becoming an “NBA has been” following an ankle injury that required surgery during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks. Teams were hesitant to take a chance on DiVincenzo, but the Golden State Warriors, coming off an NBA championship, saw DiVincenzo’s potential.

Golden State looked for Donte to be a clog in their motion offense. Divencenzo’s innate IQ made him the perfect candidate alongside Steph Curry and Jordan Poole when minutes were allocated.

In a bounce-back season, Donte averaged 9 points and 4.5 rebounds, playing 26 minutes per game. He fit seamlessly into the Warriors’ offensive scheme and provided the defensive consistency that Head Coach Steve Kerr was seeking. Now DiVincenzo will bring his talents to New York.

Stephen Curry raves about the Knicks’ new playmaker

Four-time NBA champion and former Warriors teammate Stephen Curry spoke with SNY on DiVincenzo and what he brings to the New York Knicks, saying, “He’s all about basketball, he’s all about winning. He brings great energy to the locker room.”

Donte trailed only Curry and his “Splash Brother” Klay Thompson in 3-point percentage for the Warriors last season while also contributing on the defensive end.

Curry also added, “He knows how to play the game. You can tell. He won at the highest level in college, and the Knicks got a good one.” Coming off an injury, Divencenzo chose Golden State to be the perfect catalyst to show the NBA what he is still capable of. With sequences being a spark on offense as well as making timely defensive stops, every notion indicates him to be a great addition to the New York Knicks.

From Villanova standout to Knicks star?

Having spent three successful years at Villanova, where he earned the title of ‘Most Outstanding Player’ in the 2018 NCAA Final Four, DiVincenzo reunites with former teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson on the Knicks. His addition to the team has garnered praise.

Count Phil Booth, another former Villanova teammate, expressed confidence in Divencenzo’s ability to fit seamlessly into the Knicks’ style of play, saying DiVencenzo is “Bringing energy, playing defense, playing tough, he’ll fit what the Knicks want to do.”

DiVincenzo started 36 games for the Warriors, demonstrating a will to win and unselfishness while managing to keep his poise as constant changing rotations took place in Golden State. With his eyes set on New York, DiVincenzo’s fit with the Knicks seems seamless.

