Knicks’ new head coach is more vocal at practice

The New York Knicks made a significant head coaching change this summer when they fired Tom Thibodeau and replaced him with Mike Brown. Not only are the two coaching styles different, but their personalities are vastly different as well.

Knicks’ Mike Brown is being animated in practice

According to SNY’s Ian Begley on The Putback, Brown has been demonstrative and louder during practices to gear the players up for the season. Mikal Bridges also talked about Brown’s vocal leadership in a positive light.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“That’s what we need – he does it in a respectful way,” Bridges said.

Brown has been known to have a fiery personality when it comes to his coaching. He has emphasized that the team needs to play fast to be successful, and he has not been afraid to criticize poor play so far during the preseason.

The Knicks needed a stronger voice like Brown

After last season’s shortcomings in the playoffs, it was clear that the Knicks needed a new identity at the forefront. While Thibodeau did lead them to success, his reluctance to change and adjust to the game in front of him is ultimately what cost the Knicks a chance at a title.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Brown, he has already shown a willingness to experiment with different lineups and have players in a variety of different roles. The hope is that Brown can get the Knicks to where they want to be, which is to be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy as champions at the end of the season.

With the new energy Brown appears to be bringing, the team is heading in a good place. If all goes right for both Brown and the players, there is good reason to believe they can snap the 52-year title drought this year.