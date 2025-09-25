Knicks new head coach glosses over team’s depth

The New York Knicks are a much deeper team than they were last year. Along with bringing back the main core that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they deepened the bench by adding Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Malcolm Brogdon, and Landry Shamet.

Knicks’ Mike Brown excited about depth on the roster

New head coach Mike Brown expressed after Wednesday’s practice how excited he is to use the depth he now has at his disposal.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

“Now it’s our job to figure out how to use this group. Knowing that you have guys that you can throw into the game at any time is exciting. To be able to have guys, especially veteran guys that have been there and done that at your disposal makes it a lot of fun for a coach. Now like I said it’s my job to spend time and it’s going to take some time finding the right combinations to put out there on any given time,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

New York has a ton of scoring depth and a lot of talent off the bench now. Clarkson and Brogdon both have won the Sixth Man of the Year award, and they have dark horse candidates for the award, such as Miles McBride and Josh Hart.

The Knicks have a wide variety of lineups they can deploy

Additionally, they have one of the most talented starting fives in the league, led by their two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The group should have better chemistry with a full season together now under their belt.

New York has the flexibility to mix and match their options for the lineups. The main discussion has been whether Josh Hart should remain in the starting five or if he should be demoted to the bench in favor of McBride or Mitchell Robinson.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Regardless of who they choose, there is no wrong option for them. Each one of those players is good enough to start, and New York will choose who they believe is the best fit with the rest of the starters.

It is still unclear what exactly the Knicks’ rotation will look like. The first glimpse into what it could be will come Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi, where they will open their preseason slate.