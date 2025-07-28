Knicks new free agent signing explains decision to leave conference rival

The New York Knicks made an underrated signing in free agency by adding Guerschon Yabusele to enhance the frontcourt. The forward was previously with the Philadelphia 76ers last season and now joins a Knicks squad with a realistic chance at winning a title.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele left the 76ers after last season’s misfortunes

Yabusele decided to leave a conference rival to join New York, and he explained why he made such a decision on the “Roommates Show” podcast, hosted by his new teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I feel like we tried and then what really changed the team a little bit was, in my opinion, was the trades,” Yabusele said. “Because I feel like we was there. Guys were just injured. We should have trust a little bit more that and try to let the guys come back to be able to pursue, try to get to the playoffs. And then I feel like when we changed that, basically we changed four guys or something like that.”

The 76ers had a massively disappointing season despite adding both Yabusele and Paul George in last summer’s free agency. Philadelphia dealt with injuries to several key players, including 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

Yabusele will have a major impact for the Knicks

The injuries did open up a door for Yabusele to earn more playing time, and he took full advantage of that. Last season, he averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from three-point range in 70 games played.

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Now, he will bring his elite skillset to a Knicks team that needed to improve its bench. His versatility on both ends of the floor will be huge for New York, and his impact will make a big difference as they now have a much deeper roster.

Along with Yabusele, New York added Jordan Clarkson to further enhance their bench scoring, and they are still in the mix for free agents to improve their backcourt depth. The Knicks may have gotten themselves a pair of home run signings as they look to pursue an NBA championship next season.