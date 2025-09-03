Knicks new forward ready to bring ‘passion’ to team

New York Knicks backup forward Guerschon Yabusele is expected to play a big role off their bench next season. The former Philadelphia 76er signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York at the start of the offseason.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele ready to provide a huge impact

Yabusele spoke about what he wants to bring to the table while he is participating in the international EuroBasket tournament.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“The Knicks are truly a great and magnificent club,” Yabusele said after France’s EuroBasket loss to Israel (h/t Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo). “I can tell Knicks fans that my DNA is very suitable for them. I bring passion, sometimes also anger, war, and aggression.”

Yabusele is going to help their bench tremendously next season. One of their biggest weaknesses last season was the lack of scoring depth from the second unit, as they finished last in bench points per game with 21.7.

Yabusele gives the Knicks a complete bench unit

Bringing in Yabusele gives them frontcourt depth, as he provides scoring from all three levels and physicality on the defensive side. Last season, he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the floor and 38% from three.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In addition to Yabusele, New York signed Jordan Clarkson to provide backcourt scoring as well. Now, the Knicks are set up to be one of the best scoring benches in the entire league, with Yabusele providing a ton of versatility for them.

The Knicks have huge expectations next season, and Yabusele could have a massive impact that increases their chances of finally snapping their title drought.