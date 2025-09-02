Knicks new forward explodes for big game in EuroBasket win

New York Knicks backup forward Guerschon Yabusele had a huge performance in a big EuroBasket win on Tuesday. Leading Team France, Yabusele scored 36 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field and went 6-for-12 from three.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele has big game in EuroBasket win

He also added six rebounds and two blocks to his tally as Team France defeated Team Poland 83-76. Yabusele was named team captain back in August and is continuing to lead his team in international play.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele, who returned to the NBA last season after six seasons away, signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York at the start of this year’s free agency. He is expected to be the Knicks’ main backup power forward and provide key frontcourt depth this upcoming season.

He spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field and 38% from three.

Yabusele brings a ton of versatility

His performance in Tuesday’s win over Poland is a glimpse of what he can bring to the table in New York. The Knicks badly were missing bench scoring depth last season and Yabusele is a versatile player who can score in a variety of ways and provide defense as well.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Along with Yabusele, New York added Jordan Clarkson to provide more depth in the backcourt. The two additions make the Knicks one of the deepest teams in the league, and they have the capability to have a top bench unit as well.

The Knicks open their preseason in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2, and they can feel pretty good about the kind of impact Yabusele will bring following this performance in EuroBasket.