Knicks’ new bench guard is ready to embrace his new home

The New York Knicks made a key bench addition at a very cheap price this summer. At the start of free agency, they signed guard Jordan Clarkson for the veteran’s minimum, a deal that has a chance to be a great value contract.

Jordan Clarkson is ready to play for the Knicks

In a video interview with the Kith clothing brand, Clarkson spoke about what it means to play for a prestigious organization in a huge market like New York.

“I think being a Knick…You go out there…show love & really play for the City & embrace it, wear that on your skin when you’re out there on the floor, play with pride…I’m ready for it all,” Clarkson said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Clarkson is expected to play an important role off the Knicks’ bench next season. One of the biggest things that their second unit lacked last year was scoring, and Clarkson is the top bench scorer in the entire league since 2020.

Clarkson could solve a lot of bench issues that existed last season

Last year with the Utah Jazz, he averaged 16.2 points and shot 36.2% from three. The guard also won Sixth Man of the Year with Utah back in 2021, and his scoring capabilities should provide a spark off the bench for New York.

The Knicks have lofty expectations next season, especially coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Clarkson is not the only key bench addition they made, as they also signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year deal to fortify their depth and provide more versatility.

Clarkson has the potential to lead that unit to much better results, which could make the Knicks one of the deepest teams in the league.