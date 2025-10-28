Knicks new backup power forward hits injury report with knee issue

The New York Knicks will already be without a key frontcourt piece in Mitchell Robinson on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and they could be missing another as they try to bounce back after taking their first loss of the season against the Miami Heat.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele is dealing with a knee sprain

Backup power forward Guerschon Yabusele hit the injury report on Monday and is listed as questionable for the game against the Bucks with a left knee sprain. Yabusele appeared to suffer the injury early on in Sunday’s game, when he and Heat center Kel’el Ware collided after a free throw attempt.

Yabusele then limped towards the bench before later re-entering the game. He finished with just two points in 16 minutes and shot 1-for-6 from the field.

Despite his early season struggles, the Knicks need him to be available. They are very thin in the frontcourt area on the roster, and Yabusele can make an impact in other areas outside of scoring.

The Knicks may need to go deep into the bench against the Bucks

If he is unable to play, expect more minutes from Ariel Hukporti, and perhaps some spot minutes from either Mohamed Diawara or Pacome Dadiet.

So far through the first three games, Yabusele is averaging just 1.4 points and shooting 20% from the field. Needless to say, he has had the toughest time adapting to the new system under Mike Brown.

More will be known about his status before tip-off on Tuesday, which is set for 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock.