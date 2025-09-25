Knicks’ new backup guard expresses confidence in being a positive contributor

New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson is hoping for a strong first season with the team. The guard signed a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum earlier this offseason, and he is expected to be a key contributor off the bench.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson ready to make a strong impact

Clarkson discussed after Wednesday’s practice how he expects to fit into the team’s system, while also expressing confidence in his game.

“For me, I’m going to be myself in between what’s going on already. I’m going to hang my hat on that. I’m going to make my changes or whatever I have to do to fit in here and play the right way. We’ll figure that out. Definitely, down the line, I think all the guys know if they show (the ball to me), it’s going to get in the air. The majority of the time, I feel like I’m open. It comes with a grain of salt. I have to take good shots and play the right way, as well,” Clarkson said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Clarkson is one of the best bench scorers in the league still. He leads all bench players in points since 2020, and he won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award with the Utah Jazz in 2021.

Clarkson was still a productive scorer last season in Utah. He averaged 16.2 points but appeared in only 37 games with the struggling Jazz.

Clarkson will hope for better fortune on a title contender

This year, he is hoping to make a greater impact on a Knicks team with championship aspirations. Upgrading the bench was their top priority this summer, as the bench was arguably their greatest weakness last season.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ bench averaged just 21.7 points per game last season, which was by far dead last in the league. With the additions of Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Malcolm Brogdon, the scoring output is sure to increase, and Mike Brown has a strong second unit at his disposal.

What Clarkson’s usage could look like remains to be seen, but expect him to have an important role off the bench.