Knicks’ new backup forward says team’s killer mentality is what drew him in

Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Knicks at the start of the offseason. The signing was immediately tabbed as a strong one, given what he can provide on both ends of the floor, and his presence will enhance their depth.

Guerschon Yabusele chose the Knicks because of their desire to win

In a recent interview with BasketNews, Yabusele detailed what drew him towards signing with New York at the start of the free agency period.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“When they go on the court together, it’s like they try to kill the other team…. So, for me, it was just natural, because I wanted to be part of this. So, to be able to go there and be part of this is just something special,” Yabusele said.

Yabusele spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being out of the NBA for a few years. He endured a career resurgence with Philadelphia, amassing 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field and 38% from three-point range.

Yabusele will have a tremendous impact on the Knicks

He will have a massive impact on the Knicks’ bench, as he gives them much-needed frontcourt depth that they were lacking last season. New York was dead last in bench points per game among all teams last season, with just 21.7.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele’s presence should help solve that, and the team is set up to be one of the best in the entire league. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns now having a full year under their belt, the results on the court should improve, and new head coach Mike Brown should help maximize their offense as a whole.

Yabusele clearly wants to win, and that desire to win is ultimately what led him to sign with New York.