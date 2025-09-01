Knicks’ new backup forward is showing off impact at EuroBasket

New York Knicks backup forward Guerschon Yabusele is participating in this year’s EuroBasket tournament, leading Team France as their captain.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele is staying in shape at EuroBasket

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York earlier this offseason, is showing off his impact in the festivities. So far, he is averaging 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the tournament as a secondary scoring option.

Yabusele is capable of playing a variety of roles, and he is expected to play a fairly important role off the Knicks’ bench next season. New York badly needed to upgrade their scoring from the second unit, and Yabusele gives them a frontcourt player who can score.

Yabusele will provide a huge impact next season

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field and 38% from three. The Knicks added a versatile stretch four who can also provide some size and physicality.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

New York made another addition to the bench along with Yabusele, as they also signed Jordan Clarkson to a veteran’s minimum contract. The two players should help boost their bench scoring significantly, and they are well-positioned to be one of the deepest teams in the league.

The EuroBasket tournament is a great place for Yabusele to stay in game shape as he prepares for the regular season. New York begins their preseason in about a month, and then it opens the regular season against their biggest East rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Oct. 22.