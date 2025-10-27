Knicks new backup forward is off to a very slow start

When the New York Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele in the offseason, the hope was that he would help give the frontcourt more depth and be a solid scoring option off the bench. Unfortunately, things have not gotten off to the start he was hoping for.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele struggled badly against the Heat

Sunday against the Miami Heat was perhaps his worst performance of the new season so far. Yabusele scored just two points in 16 minutes of action and shot only 1-for-6 from the field, including 0-for-4 from three.

Yabusele was a -15 in the game, and was a part of a brutal fourth quarter stretch where the bench allowed the Heat’s lead to balloon to 18. By the time the Knicks started to mount a comeback, it was too late.

The Knicks need Yabusele to turn it around

New York needs him to get going, as he is supposed to provide depth in the frontcourt to allow players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to get extra rest. It all starts with his jump shot, as that has been giving him the most trouble so far.

Through the first three games of the season, Yabusele is shooting just 20% from the field and 14.3% from three. While it is impossible to make conclusions based on only three games, it is reasonable to be concerned about his role in the system if the offensive struggles continue.

Yabusele will hope to bounce back in their next game, which will be on the road Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.