Knicks need to seriously consider lineup change against Pacers

The New York Knicks have the personnel to win the Eastern Conference Finals over the Indiana Pacers. However, one glaring flaw has become increasingly apparent throughout the postseason, and after their monumental collapse in Game 1, it may be time to make a major tweak.

The Knicks’ starters have not performed well together

Out of all of the five-man lineups that New York has utilized throughout this playoff run, the starting five has been the worst-performing lineup. In the 292 minutes that Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns all share the court this postseason, they have a -8.0 net rating, per NBA Stats.

Even more stunningly, that is the only five-man lineup the Knicks have played for at least 20 minutes that has a negative net rating. Their best lineup, by the numbers, has been the lineup of Brunson, Hart, Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson.

That lineup has a 32.5 net rating in 36 minutes together. Now, head coach Tom Thibodeau isn’t going to bench two starting level players in exchange for their top two bench options, and quite frankly, he shouldn’t.

A lineup change needs to be considered for the Knicks

However, Thibodeau does need to consider closing games with at least one of Robinson or McBride on the court. Both players have had a tremendous impact on both ends of the floor this postseason, and Thibodeau needs to play the guys who are providing the spark instead of forcing the starters to get their act together.

In Game 1 against Indiana, New York held a 15-point lead with just under five minutes remaining. Lackluster defense and poor shot IQ led to the Pacers’ storming back and completing one of the biggest comebacks in NBA Playoffs history. Towns’ lack of interior presence has hurt the Knicks, while Robinson has been a monster on the glass and around the rim.

Perhaps Thibodeau could consider running the double-bog lineup with Towns and Robinson in the frontcourt. Those two have shown to be effective while on the court together, though they then run the risk of both of them getting into foul trouble simultaneously.

Regardless, the Knicks need to have their best lineups out there at the right times throughout the playoffs, and closing games with the starters might be a lost cause. Game 2 tips off Friday at 8 P.M. EST, as New York will look to bounce back at Madison Square Garden to even up the series.