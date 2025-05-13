Knicks need to keep foot on gas despite Jayson Tatum’s injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks fought tooth and nail to scrape out a key Game 4 victory at Madison Square Garden to grab a 3-1 series lead. However, the game didn’t conclude without significant ramifications as a result of a serious injury.

The Celtics are facing a terrible injury situation with Jayson Tatum

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered a non-contact lower leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The injury was severe enough that he had to be carried off the floor and wheelchaired back to the locker room.

While the full extent is still unclear, the looming fear is that he suffered a significant Achilles injury. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Tatum will undergo an MRI Tuesday to determine the true severity.

His loss plays well into the Knicks favor, as before the injury he was giving New York problems all night in Game 4. Despite the Knicks winning by multiple possessions at the time of his injury, Tatum was essentially the sole reason why Boston was within striking distance thanks to his 42-point avalanche.

The Knicks need to apply pressure and take care of the Celtics

Without their best player, and the Celtics on the brink of elimination, the Knicks need to take advantage. They played like the better team in Game 4 after getting outclassed in Game 3, and now they need to finish them off once and for all to make it to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

Unlike last year’s playoff run, New York has had the luxury of maintaining good health throughout the playoffs, with the exception of a couple of scares. They need to take advantage of the situation Boston is facing and take care of business in Game 5 at the TD Garden.

The last thing the Knicks want to do is give them life after having them on the ropes. The Celtics are still the defending champions, so they must take care of them right now.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night in Boston, where the Knicks can clinch a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.