Knicks need more from their defensive wing duo to win Game 6

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a pivotal Game 6 being played Friday night at Madison Square Garden. With New York up 3-2 in the series, they can close out a playoff series at home for the first time since 1999.

Knicks need Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to bounce back in Game 6

Furthermore, one more win would send the Knicks to the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2000. The Celtics are without Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles rupture, but New York still needs everybody to step up to the plate and contribute in a must-win game.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

More specifically, they need more from their wing duo of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. Both players struggled mightily in Game 5’s blowout loss on the road, as Anunoby shot just 1-for-12 from the field and Bridges was just 4-for-14.

Neither of them made a strong enough impact defensively to make up for the lack of offense, either. Despite not having Tatum, the Celtics were having their way offensively, and they sank 22 three-pointers and outscored the Knicks by 25 in the second half.

The Knicks need everyone to perform at a high level in Game 6

The Knicks need both of them to bring the impact that they had brought through the first four games of the series, as they are what gives their defense an identity. If they can produce at a high level on both ends of the floor and be that defensive duo that they were advertised to be, they will have a strong chance of coming away with a victory.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

They will also need Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to show up and provide the high-level scoring they give. It is all hands on deck for New York in Game 6, and it is essential that they finish off the Celtics Friday and do not let the series head back to Boston for a Game 7.

Game 6 will tip off at 8 P.M. EST Friday and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.