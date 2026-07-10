Pacome Dadiet has reached the part of Summer League where being interesting is not enough anymore.

The Knicks open against Brooklyn in Las Vegas, and Dadiet should get enough usage to make a real impression. He needs it. The roster got tighter after the championship run, Mohamed Diawara just got paid, and the Knicks are not exactly handing out rotation minutes to young players because they were drafted early.

Dadiet has appeared in 47 NBA games across two seasons, and Pacome Dadiet still feels more like an idea than a role player. The tools are easy to see, but the Knicks need to know if the shot creation, strength, and defensive processing are catching up.

I like the idea of him getting the ball in Vegas. Let him make mistakes, take tougher shots, and show whether he can bend a defense at all. A quiet Summer League from Dadiet would be a bad sign, because this is exactly where he should look more comfortable than the field.

Knicks need Dadiet to look ready

Summer League stats can lie, but usage usually tells the truth. If Dadiet is hiding in the corner, the Knicks learned something. If he is touching the ball, making quick reads, and forcing defenders to care, they learned something better.

Diawara changes the pressure here. He has size, a fresh contract, and a cleaner defensive path to minutes. Dadiet has to answer with offensive growth, because that is the easiest way for him to separate.

Mohamed Diawara defends during a Knicks playoff game. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Tyler Kolek not being front and center in this opener also matters. The Knicks have a good feel for what he is. Dadiet is still trying to prove what he can be.

The former first-rounder needs a real week

This is not about Dadiet winning a rotation spot by Monday. That would be a fake bar.

The Knicks need flashes that look transferable: strong drives, better contact balance, real defensive activity, and a jumper that does not disappear when the closeout gets there.

If he gives them that, the development group has a little more life. If he does not, the Knicks will keep treating him like a nice idea they do not have to use.