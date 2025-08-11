Knicks nearly signed veteran center last season

The New York Knicks have their roster for next season essentially set. Barring a significant trade, their only remaining addition will be a free agent contract with a veteran’s minimum, which would come after they made two free agent signings in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele earlier this summer.

Knicks nearly signed Daniel Theis last season

One former NBA player who now plays overseas in Germany revealed that he almost signed with the Knicks last season. Veteran big man Daniel Theis revealed that he was offered a deal by them last season but ultimately chose to go overseas.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I could have gone to the Knicks, for example, but it was more for insurance that Mitchell Robinson came back from a long injury,” Theis said on the Euro Insiders podcast (h/t Basketnews).

“And then I talked to Tom Thibodeau and he said, ‘Yeah, you will be like insurance in case he can’t play and this and that.’ It’s like what I did with P.J. Tucker.”

Theis could have been a solid addition

Theis has played eight seasons in the NBA, five of those with the Boston Celtics. He spent part of last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 38 games (nine starts).

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Theis would have been a solid addition for the Knicks’ frontcourt, as he would provide insurance in case of an injury or if they needed a spark off the bench. While he isn’t the same player he once was with the Boston Celtics, he has shown to be an impactful player who can contribute to winning.

New York will likely pursue backcourt depth this summer as they look for someone to add through the veteran’s minimum, but if they are unable to add a desired target, they could pivot towards frontcourt depth. Theis could be a target if he decides to make a return to the NBA and if there’s guaranteed playing time for him.