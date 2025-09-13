Knicks nearly signed veteran big man before pursuing backcourt depth

The New York Knicks made a couple of key depth signings this week. They added former Sixth Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon, along with bringing back Landry Shamet, to give them essential depth pieces in the backcourt.

Knicks considered signing Thomas Bryant

However, they nearly pursued big man depth before those signings. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the team had brought in veteran center Thomas Bryant for a workout before signing Brogdon and Shamet.

“There is another vet Knicks considered signing in recent days. League sources say the Knicks weighed bringing in Thomas Bryant after team officials visited with the big man. New York ultimately decided to prioritize wing & backcourt depth,” Fischer wrote.

Bryant has played eight NBA seasons, and he spent last season with the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. In 66 games played last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks prioritized scoring

Bryant could’ve been an impactful depth signing for New York, as he would give them more size in the frontcourt. However, the team needed to prioritize bench scoring, as they were the lowest-scoring bench unit in the league last season.

Adding Brogdon and Shamet gives them key scoring depth that makes their bench look to be one of the deepest in the league. They are hopeful that the improved bench leads to stronger results on the court, as the Knicks are looking to compete for a title this upcoming season.

Training camp starts in less than two weeks, so it will be interesting to see how the roster develops in the coming weeks.