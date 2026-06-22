The New York Knicks will have some areas they will want to address in this year’s draft. Fresh off of their first championship in 53 years, they own picks No. 24, 31, and 55 heading into Tuesday’s draft.

Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas could be a good fit for the Knicks

A player they could target is Arkansas standout guard Meleek Thomas. They will want to pursue backcourt depth and ball handling depth this offseason, and Thomas could fit the bill.

Here are his basic attributes:

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 190 lbs

Wingspan: 6’7”

Pro comparison (per NBA.com and Bleacher Report): Anfernee Simons, Tyler Herro, J.R. Smith, Jordan Clarkson

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Thomas was at one point one of the top guards in the country after spending a year with Overtime Elite. He spent his freshman season of college with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he had to adjust to a different role with Darius Acuff Jr., a fellow lottery pick, taking the reign at point guard.

Still, Thomas adjusted well, putting together a highly productive season while earning SEC All-Freshman team honors. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, shot 43.5% from the floor and 41.6% from three.

Thomas is an offense-first player who excels as a shooter. He is capable of creating his own shot both on and off the ball, being especially effective as an off-ball movement shooter thanks to his quick release.

Thomas has a lot of upside

He isn’t particularly known for his defense, but he brings effort on that end of the floor and moves well laterally to hold his own. Thomas has quick hands that can disrupt passing lanes and create plays in transition, another area that he has potential to improve at the NBA level.

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His finishing and playmaking are still works in progress, as he is not the strongest finisher. However, he does have good footwork and some touch near the rim that make him capable of becoming a three-level scorer.

New York has Landry Shamet set to hit free agency, so Thomas could fill the same role as Shamet if Shamet were to leave in free agency. He would certainly be a project pick at only 19 years old, but the upside is there as a heavily talented guard off the bench for a team looking to defend a championship.