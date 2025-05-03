Knicks: NBA analyst makes bold statement on Jalen Brunson’s postseason success

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson continues to amaze the NBA world with his electric playoff performances. In Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons, he scored 40 points including the game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.

NBA analyst says Brunson could become the greatest Knick ever

That shot was perhaps the moment of the NBA playoffs so far, and it also added yet another signature moment to Brunson’s Knicks career. That game was also Brunson’s fifth 30-points game already in the playoffs, and he is second in the playoffs in scoring with 31.5 points per game.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He is replicating his unreal success during last year’s playoffs, and he has established himself as one of the best playoff risers in the sport. ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams has even said that Brunson might be on track to become something even more special.

“I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform,” Williams said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Brunson could be well on his way to greatest Knick ever

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

That take by Williams may be a rather bold one right now, as Walt Frazier and Willis Reed have endured more success with MVPs and a pair of championships. However, by the time it is all said and done, Brunson could become the best Knick ever, especially if this success comes with a championship.

The Knicks haven’t been blessed to have a point guard as good as Brunson since Frazier, so he is already on a very short list of the best Knicks’ point guards and overall players. While he may not be the best Knick ever currently, it is not outrageous to think he can be by the time his career is all said and done.