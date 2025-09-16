Knicks: NBA analyst expects to see a starting lineup change at beginning of 2025-26 season

One of the most interesting discussions this offseason has been what the New York Knicks‘ starting five will look like next season. Last season, they stuck with the same starters all season long until the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The change they made was starting Mitchell Robinson next to Karl-Anthony Towns and moving Josh Hart to the bench. The change helped them win two games in the series against the Indiana Pacers, but the change may have also come too late, as they were already in a 0-2 hole when they did it.

Could the Knicks start Mitchell Robinson next season?

This time around, things are different. They have a new head coach with Mike Brown leading the way, and a deeper bench unit. That gives the team more flexibility to mix-and-match lineups to see what works best.

NBA analyst for The Ringer, Zach Lowe, said on his self-titled podcast that he could see New York stick with Robinson in the starting five to begin next season.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“They have a new coach, and so that’s the tell that someone in the organization — unless this was just James Dolan being crazy — looked at what was going on in the court and said, ‘Not enough bench, not enough variety, not enough juice, not enough smart usage of KAT,’ whatever it is,” Lowe said. “And this year, the wildcard coming into the season is Mitchell Robinson starting the season healthy.”

“And that, right off the bat, gives the new coach a different lever to pull. “I think there’s some chance that the Knicks are going to start Mitchell Robinson, maybe, probably at the expense of Josh Hart.”

Robinson is a great fit with the starters

Robinson’s 7-foot frame and long wingspan have made him a strong fit in the starting lineup. He provides the interior presence on both ends of the floor that Karl-Anthony Towns struggled with last season, so having him in the lineup may help mask the defensive flaws of Towns.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Hart’s play style is much more suited for the bench, as he provides energy and hustle to the table. That energy can be useful in spurts and help give the team a spark.

The Knicks have much more depth now than they did last season, so they have a few options they can pursue when it comes to making their lineup. Regardless of what decision is made, the Knicks will ensure that they are set up to have a very strong season and make a deep run in the postseason.