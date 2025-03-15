Knicks moving past Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns drama

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, so of course, the main topic at hand will be Draymond Green’s controversial comments about Karl-Anthony Towns from last week.

The Knicks are moving on from Draymond Green’s comments

Towns missed their previous matchup to attend a funeral for the death of a loved one, to which Green recklessly claimed that the real reason for his absence was that he was scared of Jimmy Butler. Green has since learned about the real reason but has not once publicly apologized for his initial comments.

Josh Hart said that he and the team are moving past the incident, but he did wish that Green took some accountability and apologized.

“I think KAT handled it the right way. For me I have my own podcast and all that stuff. Whenever I’m wrong about something I’ll sit there and say I was (wrong). For me, I wish he kind of did that, just apologized. You don’t got to be embarrassed or feel like apologizing is when you’re wrong isn’t manly. I wish he did. Now that’s in the past and we’re moving on,” Hart told the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

The Knicks will have a chance to make their presence known against the Warriors

Towns has since returned after his brief absence and will now have the opportunity to make a statement with a big performance against Green and his Warriors. Fans watching will keep a close eye on any tensions between any of the Knicks players and Green during the contest.

The Knicks have won two consecutive games despite not having Jalen Brunson to a sprained ankle, including Mikal Bridges’ game-winning buzzer-beater Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors, meanwhile, are one of the hottest teams in the league having won nine of their last 10 games, and have looked like true contenders since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat.

New York will look to make a statement on Saturday in what will be a highly anticipated matchup, given the recent circumstances.