With the likelihood that the New York Knicks will inevitably lose Mitchell Robinson in free agency, they will need to look through both free agency and the trade market to find a possible replacement.

Moussa Diabate could be a great fit for the Knicks

It will be nearly impossible to find someone who can fully replicate what Robinson does. His elite offensive rebounding and stout rim protection is what made him a crucial behind their championship run this past season.

But, if there was a great replacement in mind, it is a player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets and could be a positive trade partner for them. Moussa Diabate, who was their starting center for a lot of last season, could be that player.

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Diabete is not guaranteed to be traded, but after the Hornets dealt both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, nothing can be ruled out. Diabate has one year remaining on his contract with a $2.4 million cap hit before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Last season, he started 47 games for the Hornets, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks. In those 47 starts, Charlotte went 31-16, and he became their full-time starting center on December 23.

Diabate could be a valuable addition

Diabate is a versatile 6’10” big man who can make an impact defensively and on the glass. He also has a bit of offense to him and has decent playmaking abilities.

Diabate wouldn’t start if he were to be traded to the Knicks, as Karl-Anthony Towns has the position set in stone. However, Diabate could be a great backup and provide more athleticism to their bench, as last season’s bench lacked athleticism in the frontcourt.

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New York may have to give up a key piece to bring him in, especially with them avoiding the second apron. Pacome Dadiet could be a player that gets dangled in trade talks, and perhaps that second round draft capital that was acquired from this year’s NBA Draft could be used in a deal.

There are many other targets out there, but Diabate could end up being a perfect fit to a Knicks team looking to defend their title next season.