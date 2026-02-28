New York Knicks rookie forward Mohamed Diawara has flashed great potential all season long. Now, he may have firmly established himself as an important rotation piece moving forward.

Knicks’ Mohamed Diawara providing tremendous impact

In Friday’s blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Diawara showed off his impact once again in the victory. He led all players in plus-minus with a +25, scoring 10 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

He also knocked down two three-pointers as New York had a historic shooting performance. As a team, they shot 21-for-42 (50%) from three, including 16 made threes in the first half.

Diawara briefly lost some of his playing time to newly-signed forward Jeremy Sochan, but Sochan only appeared in garbage time against Milwaukee. It could be an indicator that head coach Mike Brown is abandoning the experiment and sticking with Diawara, and rightfully so.

Diawara continues to be very impressive

Diawara’s feel for the game is unlike most second-round rookies. He has the confidence and poise of a veteran in their sixth-season, and his three-point shot has come around tremendously, as he is a legitimate threat from beyond the arc.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It is still unclear what kind of role Diawara will play in the postseason, but he is quickly playing his way into possibly earning key minutes in the playoffs. The impact he has provided on both ends is not going unnoticed, and the Knicks might have struck gold on yet another second-round pick.

Sunday will be a big test for both Diawara and the entire Knicks team. The red-hot San Antonio Spurs come into town in the midst of an 11-game win streak, and Diawara will look to have another impactful outing.