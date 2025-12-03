Giannis Antetokounmpo in Madison Square Garden sounds like a cinematic fever dream; we all know that. However, that dream may become reality faster than we thought. The Greek Freak in a New York Knicks jersey would be quite the Christmas gift for fans of the blue and orange.

The rumors are heating up

As of December 3, Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, are having serious conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks regarding his future, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. A resolution for the two-time MVP is expected in the coming weeks.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Charania noted that over the offseason, Antetokounmpo was willing to play for only one other team outside of the Bucks, and of course, that team is the New York Knicks.

The two parties held exclusive negotiations taking place in August, although no deal was finalized. It’s widely understood that Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Knicks, and now, it doesn’t seem far off.

Is a trade even possible?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Of course, a deal for the nine-time All-Star won’t be easy. However, with leverage on their side, New York has the ability to pull off one of the biggest trades in sports history.

The Knicks have the contracts to make a deal work. If Milwaukee holds a level of interest in players like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, don’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo arrives at the Mecca in the winter months.



The mock trade

There are many ways to mix and match a trade, but a potential package would look something like this:

Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma

Bucks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 and 2028 second-round picks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Antetokounmpo having a strong interest in playing for New York, the Knicks may have the luxury of paying less than what other teams might have to.



Adding one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen would be a statement move for the Knicks and Leon Rose. At the right price, the Knicks would elevate themselves to the clear-cut favorite in the Eastern Conference. A core of Antetokounmpo, Brunson, Bridges, Hart and McBride could give defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder a run for their money.

Antetokounmpo’s ridiculously good numbers

Antetokounmpo is also having the most impressive offensive season of his coveted career. In terms of points per attempt, the total points scored per 100 attempts, Antetokounmpo has a career-high with 132.4. Regarding his effective field goal percentage, he’s also averaging a career high at 65.5%, the 97th percentile among forwards.

Although the defensive metrics aren’t as high as his Defensive Player of the Year season, Antetokounmpo is still elite in that category.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo’s rebounding arsenal cannot be understated as well, with over 10.5 rebounds per night, the Knicks would be adding one of the best rebounders the league has to offer.

Stunningly, Antetokounmpo is having by far the best offensive rebounding season of his career. His offensive rebounding percentage is 13.1%, a career high, with his previous high being 8.1% in the 2023-2024 season. Among other forwards, Antetokounmpo is in the 100th percentile in that metric.

The efficiency is off the charts

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists with a block and steal per night. However, the most glaring numbers are the efficiency. Shooting 63.9% from the field and 43.5% from behind the arc, he’s one of the most efficient players in the NBA.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo has only had three games shooting below 60% this season, numbers that don’t even sound real. Although he’s only averaging 1.4 threes attempted per game, the 30-year-old won’t shy away from the shot if it’s given to him.



If the Knicks land Antetokounmpo, they're getting one of the most dominant and well-rounded players the basketball world has ever seen. A new superstar in New York may be right around the corner.










































