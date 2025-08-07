Knicks’ mock trade sends All-Star center to Bucks for megastar forward

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have largely been a waiting game this summer, and the New York Knicks are one of the teams expected to pounce on the opportunity if/when he becomes available for trade.

Knicks mock trade sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York for a haul

Undoubtedly, to acquire the two-time MVP, New York would have to give up a ton of valuable assets, making the move ultra-risky. Still, given what Antetokounmpo can provide, making a deal as risky as that may be worth it.

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed a three-team mock trade that would help the Knicks land Antetokounmpo:

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK)

“Towns’ inability to man the center spot defensively reduces his overall value and renders the remaining three years and $171 million left on his deal a significant overpay. Antetokounmpo won’t offer anything close to the spacing KAT can, but he’s the vastly superior player in virtually every other area,” Hughes wrote.

Antetokounmpo will cost a fortune in the trade market

Bringing in Antetokounmpo in exchange for two key players in Hart and Towns is a lofty price to pay. However, to acquire superstar players, teams have to give up valuable players on their end, so it would have to be a move they’d ensure would lead them to a title.

Furthermore, the Knicks may not even have enough resources to be the best package possible for the superstar forward. If he were to become available, every team in the league would make a push to acquire him, and some teams have more draft capital and enticing young pieces that the Bucks would likely consider more.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, the Knicks would instantly become arguably the title favorites if they were to add Antetokounmpo to a team that already has a superstar point guard in Jalen Brunson. The two could be one of the most unstoppable duos in the NBA, and Antetokounmpo also gets the job done defensively while being an elite-level scorer.

In the meantime, the waiting game will continue for the rest of the league as they see if Antetokounmpo will become available for trade. Whenever that happens, expect the Knicks to push aggressively to bring him in.