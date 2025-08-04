Knicks mock trade sees them land dream center target from Jazz

The New York Knicks have stayed away from making another blockbuster trade this summer, opting instead to go with enhancing their depth. So far, they have signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, and extended Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $150 million contract.

Knicks could replace Mitchell Robinson with Walker Kessler

However, there have been trade rumors surrounding center Mitchell Robinson as a result of the team’s financial situation. They cannot afford to extend him without opening up cap space, and it may not be in their best interest to shake up the roster significantly.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Therefore, a trade that replaces him while also opening up cap space is not out of the realm of possibilities. Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Roman proposed a three-team mock trade that would see a lot of moving parts:

Hawks receive: Tyler Kolek

Knicks receive: Walker Kessler, Kevin Love, and Svi Mykhailiuk

Jazz receive: Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, 2026 first-round pick (via NYK)

The Knicks would benefit largely from adding Kessler

Moving on from Robinson and the young Dadiet would be a tough price to pay, but it may be worth it given what they will get in return. Kessler is one of the premier rim protectors in the NBA, averaging a league-high 2.4 blocks per game for the Jazz this past season.

New York has previously expressed interest in adding Kessler, but the Jazz have laid out a hefty asking price for the big man. However, this could be a deal they would agree to, given that they are getting an immediate replacement for Kessler, who provides a similar impact, along with building blocks for the future, in Dadiet, and a first-round pick.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

For the Knicks, the benefits are that they will avoid having to negotiate a new deal with the oft-injured Robinson and replace him with one of the most impactful interior bigs in the game. They would also have the flexibility to use Kessler in a variety of roles, as he can start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns or be his primary backup.

New York could greatly benefit from adding a center like Kessler, and while the price to acquire him is lofty, it may be an investment worth pursuing if the Knicks want to go all-in on their title quest next season.