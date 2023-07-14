Knicks Mock Trade: Landing OG Anunoby from the Raptors

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks came close to a trade deal for Raptors forward OG Anunoby during the previous season’s trade deadline, but the talks fell through. Now that the offseason is fully underway, the Knicks might return to the negotiating table to acquire the versatile wing player.

Why Anunoby Makes Sense for the Knicks

From a basketball perspective, Anunoby would be a valuable addition to the Knicks. His outstanding performance last season, leading the league with an average of 1.9 steals per game and a 45% success rate on corner three-pointers, would be a boon for the Knicks. This addition could significantly improve the team’s spacing issue while providing excellent perimeter defense.

However, the Raptors’ expected trade compensation presents a challenge. They reportedly desire a mix of draft capital, an established near All-Star level player, or several young prospects.

Knicks in a Position to Meet Raptors’ Trade Criteria

Mock Trade Scenario: Anunoby to New York for Quickley, Fournier, Jeffries, and a First-Round Pick

The Knicks might not be able to extend the contract of Immanuel Quickley, who was a runner-up for the Sixth Man of The Year award. The rumored deal Quickley seeks is said to be around the $100 million mark. The recent signing of Donte DiVincenzo could be a backup plan for the Knicks if they fail to secure Quickley for a long-term deal.

Toronto recently lost Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets during free agency, creating a gap for a young guard. Evan Fournier’s addition to the trade package could provide shooting guard depth for the Raptors, although it remains uncertain if Toronto would accept his substantial salary.

DaQuan Jeffries’ inclusion in the deal could be a financial filler and could potentially reduce the draft capital the Knicks would need to give up for the trade. Adding these extra players to the deal alongside Quickley could lower the required draft capital to just one or two first-round picks.

It’s worth noting that the Raptors might demand more draft capital, even with the addition of extra pieces. Anunoby is a highly valued player, and the Raptors will likely want to maximize that value. This could lead to them asking for another young player to seal the deal.

The Knicks’ Decision: Trade for Anunoby or Stand Pat?

The question remains: will the Knicks execute a trade for Anunoby or stick with their current roster? The future will reveal the answer.

