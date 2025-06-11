Knicks’ mock trade could actually net them Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks have been heavily linked to Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. For the record, Antetokounmpo hasn’t officially requested a trade at this time, but speculation has arisen due to uncertainty about the Bucks’ future.

Mock trade has Knicks giving up All-Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Knicks don’t have all of the assets imaginable to make a deal work, meaning that if they want to prevent themselves from being outbid, they will have to give up core pieces to bring the Greek Freak to the Big Apple.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News proposed four separate mock trades for the Bucks star. One of which involves giving up Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet, one first-round pick (2026 via WAS), a pick swap, and a 2032 second-round pick to acquire Antetokounmpo.

“The cleanest path — financially and structurally — is to center a deal around Towns. Towns is owed $53.1 million next season and $171 million over the next three years, nearly mirroring Antetokounmpo’s $54.1 million salary for 2025–26. That makes him ideal for salary-matching — and gives the Bucks a perennial All-Star and stretch big to anchor a retool. But Towns alone won’t get it done,” Winfield wrote.

Antetokounmpo could make the Knicks title favorites

Giving up Towns after just one season in New York would be a costly decision, but it could be a worthy one if it lands them Antetokounmpo. As Winfield highlighted, Towns’ contract is the most enticing for New York to move, as he is flawed defensively despite the All-NBA production offensively.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo provides elite scoring with exceptional defense, and bringing him in could transform the team into bona fide favorites in the Eastern Conference. New York is looking to capitalize on making their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, and it may take a big roster shakeup to bring in the guy who could elevate them over the top.

Ultimately, if Antetokounmpo does become available on the market, every team will express interest and pursue him heavily. Whether the Knicks will have a remote chance of acquiring him remains to be seen.