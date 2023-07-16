Knicks Mock Blockbuster: Acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Celtics

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is a league replete with surprises and blockbuster moves. This off-season, a big splash from the New York Knicks certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented. Among the myriad of stars, they’re reportedly interested in, including Paul George and Joel Embiid, a less highlighted yet intriguing name is the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown: A Desirable Addition to the Knicks

Brown stands out as one of the league’s top offensive players, boasting elite defense skills to boot. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career and justifies a significant extension, having averaged 26.6 points per game last season with a .491 field goal average, .335 from three-point range, and a .550 effective field goal rate, complemented by 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Knicks, with their need for a high-volume scorer like Brown, could benefit significantly from his versatility as a shooting guard and small forward.

The Cost of Acquiring Jaylen Brown

Securing Brown, however, likely requires a multi-team trade, involving the departure of several highly valued Knicks’ assets. This strategy could be essential for the Knicks in leveraging their championship window with a star-studded roster.

Zach Buckley of B/R suggests the Knicks could pursue Jaylen Brown to add a third star:

The Trade: Jaylen Brown to the Knicks; Damian Lillard and a 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, from NYK via WAS) to the Boston Celtics; RJ Barrett, Malcolm Brogdon, Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, a 2026 first-round pick (from NYK), a 2028 first-round pick (from NYK), and a 2027 first-round pick swap (from BOS) to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In this proposed blockbuster deal, the Knicks would send RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, and two first-round picks (2026 and 2028) on their way.

A Potential Lucrative Deal for Brown

Such a trade would be a significant sacrifice, and the Knicks would then have to offer Brown a lucrative deal. Reports suggest that Brown could command one of the highest contracts in NBA history, potentially reaching $304 million in total.

Accommodating such a contract could be challenging, but trading Barrett could alleviate some financial pressure, freeing up about $23.8 million for the upcoming season, with an annual increase of approximately $2 million until 2026.

The Implication for the Knicks

Swapping Barrett for Brown could represent a significant upgrade. Donte DiVincenzo could step in for Grimes, perhaps even more effectively. If President Leon Rose could secure such a deal, the decision to extend Brown, one of the NBA’s top players, on a long-term max contract would be an easy “yes.”

Yet, these are only hypothetical scenarios that may never materialize. Nevertheless, the Knicks are aware that a significant move could boost their championship chances. The question remains: which teams are willing to part with their valuable stars?