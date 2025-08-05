Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will be in for a make-or-break 2025-26 season

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is one of the team’s most impactful players when he is on the court. However, the team is now in a financial situation that could put his future with the team in peril, meaning that next season will be his most important one yet.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will be in for a big season

The Knicks recently signed Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension, keeping their main core of Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby under contract for at least the next three seasons. That extension puts the Knicks in an interesting position, as they now cannot afford to hand out another big contract without going over the second apron.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Robinson is a player entering a contract year and is eligible for an extension worth an annual value of just over $20 million. The Knicks are only about $3 million below the second apron, per Spotrac, meaning that as currently constructed, they only have room to add someone with a veteran’s minimum contract.

Therefore, how Robinson’s 2025-26 season unfolds could determine whether the team views him as a key piece for the long haul. One of his biggest issues throughout his career has been injuries, as he has missed a lot of time over the years with major injuries.

Robinson has struggled with injuries over the years

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He missed the first 58 games of last season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery, and didn’t appear in back-to-backs. The season before, he missed three months of action with an ankle injury and re-aggravated it in the postseason.

Robinson has a huge impact on the interior and the glass, but the lack of availability has certainly hurt the Knicks over the years. While he showed he can be impactful when it matters most with a healthy postseason last year, it is not a guarantee that he will avoid another major injury that could completely break him down.

Robinson’s performance next season could determine his future

That is why his name has been mentioned in trade rumors, as the team may want to sell high on him now while his value is high and get something in return. To be able to keep him around long-term, they would have to move other pieces to open up cap space for him, and that may not be something they want to do at this time.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Therefore, how Robinson performs and maintains his health next season could determine that for the future. New York will have a very tough decision to make over the next year as they determine if Robinson is someone they need to keep around or if they need to find a durable and cheaper replacement.

A big season from him could keep the longest-tenured Knick in the Big Apple for a long time, but a lot needs to go right for that to happen.