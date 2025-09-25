Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson uncertain to play back-to-backs; willing to play any role

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be in for a big season this year. This is the last year of his contract before he hits free agency, so he will have to prove his worth on the market by staying healthy.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson may not play in back-to-backs this season

However, he revealed one big stipulation after Thursday’s practice. Robinson said that he is unsure if he will appear in back-to-backs this season and will leave those decisions up to the medical staff.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Robinson missed the first 58 games of last season while recovering from ankle surgery. Upon his return, his minutes were reduced, and he did not play in back-to-backs, but he saw an increase in playing time during the postseason.

The Knicks need Robinson to be available and stay on the court, as he is their most impactful paint presence. He is an exceptional defender and a great offensive rebounder, and his presence on the court makes a huge difference for New York.

Robinson is willing to play any type of role

Robinson also talked about his role during his press availability on Thursday. When asked about whether he believes he should start or come off the bench, Robinson said he is willing to play any role to help the team win.

“That don’t matter to me at all. I’ve started before, I’ve came off the bench before. I did great in both,” Robinson said (h/t SNY).

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Robinson came off the bench after returning from injury last season. He maintained that role until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, when he was elevated into the starting five and Josh Hart was demoted to the bench.

The Knicks went 2-2 in the games Robinson started that series, but it was too late for the adjustment, as they were already in a 0-2 series hole when the change was made. It is still unclear what role Mike Brown will have for him at the start of this season, but he is a prime candidate to remain in the starting lineup.

Nevertheless, Robinson will be in for arguably the most important season of his career. His impact could help them tremendously in their chances of winning a title; they just need him to remain on the court as frequently as possible.