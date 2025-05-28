Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson takes accountability for lack of communication on defense

The New York Knicks’ defensive problems continued into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, which ultimately cost them an opportunity to tie the series up. With them now trailing 3-1 in the series, their season officially hangs in the balance.

Defensive miscues continue to hurt the Knicks

One of their biggest problems for most of the playoffs has been a lack of communication on defense. There have been too many instances of players not rotating and missing their assignments on that side of the floor.

Mitchell Robinson took accountability for that miscommunication in Game 4.

“It started with me, I wasn’t talking first. I’m the anchor of the defense, so if I’m not talking, nobody is,” Robinson said via SNY.

Robinson has gotten the start for New York in the last two games to help give them more energy on defense. While his minutes have largely been impactful, he got off to a slow start in Game 4 as the Pacers had a strong game plan to deter him from dominating the glass like he did in the first three games of the series.

The Knicks’ defense needs to improve in Game 5

New York’s defense crumbled in a game that they needed to win. They allowed 43 points in the first quarter and 130 on the night, the second time this series that they have allowed Indiana to score at least 130 points.

The Pacers were on fire as a result of the lack of pressure by the Knicks on the defensive side. Indiana shot 51.1% from the floor and 40.6% from three. The Knicks also struggled to get back on defense in transition, as the Pacers’ fast tempo proved to be too much for New York.

The Knicks need to come out with better energy in Game 5, as there is now no margin for error with every game being an elimination game. They will look to keep their season alive on Thursday when the series heads back to Madison Square Garden.