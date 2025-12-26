New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has had an interesting season. With free agency looming for the oft-injured big man, this is arguably the most important season of his NBA career.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson saved the game with his offensive rebounding

So far, he has delivered when the Knicks needed him the most. He showcased his true impact by playing his role perfectly in their Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was a crucial component of their 17-point comeback.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Robinson recorded 13 rebounds (eight offensive) in only 17 minutes in the victory. It was his offensive rebounding down the stretch that gave the Knicks second-chance opportunities to climb all the way back from down 17 in the fourth quarter.

Without him, New York doesn’t have the chance to make the comeback and knock down the timely shots needed to win. Jalen Brunson and Tyler Kolek led the way in scoring down the stretch, but it was Robinson’s rebounding that set it all up.

Robinson has a special rebounding skill

Robinson was asked how he manages to pull down so many offensive rebounds, even against a tough big-man lineup like the Cavs have with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and he had this to say:

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“My will. Go out there and fight,” Robinson said via SNY.

Robinson has had issues offensively this season, particularly at the free throw line. However, he impacts the game in other ways, outside of scoring, that are crucial to a championship team. The Knicks will have tough decisions to make about his future in the summer, but right now, he needs to stay on this team and continue making impactful plays.