The New York Knicks were badly missing Mitchell Robinson at the start of the season. He is their best interior player and provides a significant impact both defensively and on the glass.

Mitchell Robinson has been outstanding for the Knicks

Now that he is back, they are seeing his true impact on full display. In Wednesday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Robinson was everywhere on both ends, finishing the game with eight points, 10 rebounds (nine offensive), and three blocks, all in just 16 minutes of action.

Despite limited playing time, he was absolutely dominant in his minutes and a catalyst behind their excellent second half, which saw the Knicks’ lead balloon to 23 in the fourth quarter.

OG Anunoby, who finished as the Knicks’ leading scorer with 25 points, had high praise for his teammate following the victory.

“I knew before I got here that Mitch was special. And just seeing him every day, it’s amazing. No one can do what he does,” Anunoby said, via SNY.

Robinson’s impact on the floor is significant

With him patrolling the paint, the defense is significantly better than when Karl-Anthony Towns sees minutes at the center position. Robinson’s impact is undeniable, which is why they have taken a cautious approach with his left ankle this season.

This is a big season for Robinson, as he is due for a new contract after this season and has been at the forefront of trade discussions due to the Knicks’ financial situation. What he is doing on the court makes a decision on his future even tougher, but he also needs to stay healthy to justify a long-term commitment further.

Robinson will look to bring the same impact he has brought when the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They will be going for their fourth straight win overall and sixth consecutive home victory.