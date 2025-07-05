Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson gives stamp of approval to new head coach

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will be playing for his fourth head coach in what will be eight seasons in the league. About a month after the team fired Tom Thibodeau, they landed on Mike Brown to be the guy to lead this group on a championship run.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson happy about Mike Brown hire

Robinson gave a brief but clear stamp of approval via his Snapchat, stating that the Brown hire was a “great pick up.”

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Robinson is the team’s longest-tenured player, and he has had an impactful role as their defensive anchor over the years. Despite missing the first 58 games of last season, he returned in time to have a huge impact in the playoffs.

Robinson will look to have that same impact while also staying healthy next season. It is unclear whether or not he will remain in the starting lineup like he did at the end of the playoffs, or if he will return to a bench role and be Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup.

Robinson and Brown look to be essential parts of a championship team

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Robinson is sure to have a great interior presence once again as the Knicks look to obtain revenge for last season’s early exit. New York made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years but fell short of their first Finals since 1999, so they will want to rewrite that script next season.

Brown will be inheriting a Knicks team with experience and star talent all across the roster. He helped turn around the Sacramento Kings and got them to snap their long playoff drought, and now he hopes to take the Knicks to the promised land after years of coming up short.