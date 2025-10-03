Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson gets high praise from new head coach following dominant preseason performance

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson looked like the old version of himself in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Robinson got the start at center and played only in the first half, but he did not disappoint in those minutes.

Knicks’ Mike Brown praises Mitchell Robinson’s performance

He finished with seven points and an outstanding 16 rebounds to go along with a block and a steal, all in just 18 minutes of action. The big man dominated the interior on both ends the entire time he was out there, showcasing why he is still very valuable to the team.

Following the game, head coach Mike Brown made sure to give Robinson his props for putting in such a strong performance right out of the gate.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“The defensive player of the game went to Mitch,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “He was phenomenal. Played 18 minutes had 16 rebounds, 11 of them defensively but more importantly for a big, he had three deflections. So Mitch, good job. I’ll get a plaque for you Mitch. He was the player of the game for us.”

Robinson is in for undoubtedly the biggest season of his career. He is playing on an expiring contract and has been a part of trade discussions due to his injury history.

Robinson makes a huge difference defensively

He has also been a part of an offseason discussion of who should be in the starting five. Robinson was elevated to the lineup during the playoffs last season in favor of Josh Hart to help improve the defense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the time he missed last season, the Knicks struggled defensively with Karl-Anthony Towns at center. His return helped their defense improve significantly, as he made a tremendous impact on the glass and defensively during the postseason.

Robinson’s value comes defensively, as he is their biggest defensive presence and their anchor on that end of the floor. If he can stay healthy, then their defense will be so much better with him on the floor, and it will be tough to score on them in the games ahead.