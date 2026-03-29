New York Knicks guard Miles McBride could make his return to the court on Sunday. After being out since Jan. 28 with a sports hernia, McBride was upgraded to questionable on the injury report for the first time since then, meaning he could make his return against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Knicks’ Miles McBride very close to returning

It has been two months since he initially missed games due to an ankle injury before the sports hernia was discovered. McBride underwent surgery for it on the day of the trade deadline and was given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline.

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Getting McBride back will be huge for a Knicks team in need of a spark with eight games remaining. They are still fighting to grab the second seed in the Eastern Conference from the Boston Celtics, as they currently sit 1.5 games back.

McBride is in the midst of a career season, averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game and shooting 42% from three-point range. Additionally, he is one of their better point-of-attack defenders, so his return will be key for this group.

McBride will be a huge boost to the bench

In his absence, newcomer Jose Alvarado assumed his role as the main backup point guard. However, Alvarado has recently struggled of late, so his spot in the rotation may no longer be as secure with McBride coming back.

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McBride will run with a bench unit that includes Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Mitchell Robinson as the Knicks gear up for the playoffs and a potential title push.

More will be known on McBride’s status before the game against Oklahoma City, but he is very close to finally making his return nonetheless.