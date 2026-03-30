New York Knicks guard Miles McBride played his first game in two months on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game in which New York lost 111-100. However, they suffered another loss with McBride as well.

Knicks’ Miles McBride suffers injury in return

Early in the third quarter, McBride dove for a loose ball with Thunder forward Lu Dort, and after the scrum, McBride took a minute to come up, holding his groin area. He then gingerly walked to the bench before heading to the locker room, where he wouldn’t emerge from the rest of the way.

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McBride played 11 minutes and finished 0-for-3 from three and did not score. He had missed the previous 28 games after undergoing core muscle surgery for a sports hernia back in January.

Head coach Mike Brown did not have an update postgame.

“I haven’t talked to medical yet so I don’t know how it is, but it’s tough,” Brown said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “He’s worked his tail off to be back and I don’t think he made a shot in the first half but he gave us a lift. You felt his presence and he made us deeper.”

Losing McBride is a major blow

McBride’s short-lived return gave the Knicks immense rotation depth and relief, which will be huge if they can still have in the playoffs. However, there is a possibility that a serious injury could end season, which could keep him out for the playoffs.

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Not having McBride in the postseason would be a major blow to a Knicks team that was banking on him to come back and provide a spark off the bench in a postseason environment. They have some bench options to help support any potential absence, but McBride is super important to the team’s identity.

An update will likely come early Monday, where the Knicks will hold their breath hoping for the best with him.