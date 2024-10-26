Knicks’ Miles McBride gives rookie center secret ingredient to more playing time

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

After a tough season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics, the Knicks responded with a dominant 123–98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The impressive win showcased the team’s depth, allowing several rookies valuable playing time and underscoring New York’s potential after a rocky start.

Knicks’ Star Performances Spark Resurgence

The Knicks’ victory over the Pacers highlighted standout performances from key players, including Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart. Hart led the way with a double-double, posting 20 points and 10 rebounds and proving his impact on both ends of the floor. Bridges shot an efficient 8–12 from the field and 2–3 from three-point range, showcasing his improved shooting mechanics and the potential for an even more productive season.

Young Players Gaining Experience

With the chance to play several of their young talents, the Knicks are exploring bench rotations and gauging development potential. Jericho Sims stepped in as the primary backup center, logging 15 minutes, securing two rebounds, and earning a +8 plus/minus. His solid defensive play was exactly what head coach Tom Thibodeau was looking for in a backup role.

Rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti also made an impact, registering a rebound and two blocks in just six minutes. His defensive instincts are catching the coaching staff’s attention, potentially paving the way for more playing time while Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson recover from injuries.

Hukporti also played six minutes in the season opener against Boston, collecting four rebounds and a block. His preseason numbers—13 rebounds and two blocks in 48 minutes—indicate his potential to contribute in short bursts.

Earning Trust: McBride’s Advice to Hukporti

The Knicks’ top bench piece, Miles McBride, who added eight points and two assists over 21 minutes against Indiana, shared insights with Hukporti on how to maximize his limited playing time.

“Don’t throw these minutes away. That’s how I earned minutes. In this little time, that’s how he builds trust,” McBride advised.

McBride’s own journey from bench piece to valuable rotation player illustrates the importance of seizing every opportunity. Hukporti has shown signs of NBA-caliber performance already, despite being the final pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He looks more prepared than fellow rookies Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek, both selected ahead of him, which could make him an unexpected asset for the Knicks this season.

Looking Ahead: Facing the Undefeated Cavaliers

Next up, the Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at 7:30 PM. The Cavaliers have opened the season strong with back-to-back wins over the Raptors and Pistons, but the Knicks will offer a different level of challenge. New York’s mix of veteran stability and emerging young talent will look to build on the momentum from Friday’s victory and make a statement against a tough Eastern Conference opponent.