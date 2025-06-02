Knicks’ Miles McBride gives brutally honest assessment on coming up short in playoffs

There will be a lot of questions that need answers as to why the New York Knicks came up short in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. While they took a step forward by making it that far for the first time in 25 years, there is still a feeling of disappointment given the wide-open opportunity to reach the finals.

Knicks’ Miles McBride said they got ‘exposed’ for flaws this year

Miles McBride gave a brutally honest answer after getting eliminated in Game 6 as to what may have gone wrong for New York in the playoffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Losing this game, we felt really confident coming in. Overall this season, it felt like a lot of stuff throughout the year got exposed now,” McBride said via SNY.

Despite going all-in last summer to build a championship roster by adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks were far from a perfect product on the court. Throughout the year, inconsistent play plagued the team, and they went 0-10 against the top three teams in the league during the regular season, despite winning 51 games.

The Knicks struggled with consistency this season

Defense was a massive issue for New York all year, which was alarming given that they had the luxury of deploying Bridges and OG Anunoby on the perimeter. The Knicks struggled to contain the three-point shot often, and Towns was unable to provide proper rim protection down low.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On some nights, the offense looked unstoppable, with everyone contributing and making a huge impact. Other nights, they couldn’t make shots and threw careless turnovers. Those offensive inconsistencies really showed in the playoffs.

A lot of changes could be forthcoming for New York this summer, though it remains to be seen what those changes will be. Nevertheless, the Knicks were a very flawed team that finally got exposed for their weaknesses in the ECF, and now they will spend the next few months looking to fix those problems for next season.