The vibes are high right now for the New York Knicks. They have won seven games in a row following their victory Tuesday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, and they got great news on the rehab of their top bench player.

Knicks’ Miles McBride is taking huge steps in his rehab

Miles McBride, who has been out since early February after undergoing core muscle surgery to treat a sports hernia, has progressed to doing scrimmages in his rehab, per head coach Mike Brown (h/t SNY’s Ian Begley).

The initial timeline for McBride to return was six-to-eight weeks. New York has nine games remaining in the regular season, and that timeline would likely mean he returns in time for the playoffs, which would then put the Knicks at full strength for their title push.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McBride has had an injury-riddled season, as an ankle injury earlier this year caused him to miss some time. Despite that, he is having the best season of his career and has grown into their most important bench piece.

McBride is averaging a career-high 12.9 points and is shooting a blazing 42% from three, which is one of the top marks in the league. Additionally, McBride is one of their best point-of-attack defenders, which is what makes him so valuable.

McBride will ensure the Knicks have supreme depth

The Knicks have a logjam of guards who are deserving of playing time. Jordan Clarkson has recently re-entered the rotation and provided a positive spark on both ends, and Landry Shamet has consistently made an impact all season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how they fit McBride back into the rotation upon his return. The odd man out could be one of Mohamed Diawara or Jose Alvarado, two guys who have been impactful but have struggled of late.

Nevertheless, getting McBride back will be huge for their title push, as it will make an already deep team even deeper.