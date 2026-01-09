The New York Knicks have a very glaring weakness on their hands: defense. Perimeter defense has been a huge problem for them all season, and it’s an area that needs to addressed immediately for them to start winning more games.

Knicks’ Miles McBride believes he’s a top point-of-attack defender

Miles McBride is confident that his presence can help fix what has been a big problem for them this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I know I can be one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA,” McBride said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “I believe in myself, I believe that guarding really gets us going, gets us out in transition, which we did throughout the second half [against the Clippers], which was really big for us.”

McBride’s return from injury has been a huge boost for New York. Along with being one of the best three-point shooters in the league, his defense is top notch, especially at the point-of-attack.

McBride’s defense has provided a great spark

The Knicks lack point-of-attack defenders on the current roster. OG Anunoby is far and beyond the team’s most versatile defender, but Mikal Bridges tends to struggle in the point-of-attack, playing more like a free safety, getting loads of deflections and making plays in the passing lanes.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McBride is quickly establishing himself as a pest on the defensive, taking care of other teams’ best matchups and giving them fits. The downside is that his height limits him to taking care of guards, which means that teams with size could give New York trouble.

However, McBride’s hustle and activity has provided a spark, and the hope is that the Knicks can add another elite point-of-attack defender at the trade deadline to support McBride on that front.