Knicks’ Miles McBride could return Friday against Bucks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are dealing with a rough point guard situation. Jalen Brunson is still out with an ankle injury and Cameron Payne suffered an ankle injury of his own on Wednesday against the Clippers. Miles McBride has missed the past three games with a groin injury, but there is some optimism that he could return Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Knicks are hopeful that Miles McBride can return Friday

Following Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers, head coach Tom Thibodeau did not rule out a potential return for McBride on Friday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“When asked about it, Tom Thibodeau did not rule out the possibility of Miles McBride returning Friday at Milwaukee,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote on X. “McBride (groin) is officially day to day, has missed past three games.”

McBride has been a very important piece for the Knicks this season, especially with Brunson out. He took over as the starting point guard once Brunson went down, and he is averaging 13.9 points and shooting 40.4% from three as a starter this season.

The Knicks need McBride back on the floor

The Knicks need him extra more now with Payne likely to miss at least a game or two. Currently, Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright are the team’s only healthy point guards, which is not ideal given that only 10 games are remaining in the regular season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks have the pieces to make up for the loss of players due to injury, but they still need a point guard to facilitate the offense and be the engine to the team. They are hoping that McBride can return at a time they need him the most.

New York’s upcoming game against the Bucks tips off on Friday at 8 P.M. EST.