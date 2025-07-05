Knicks’ Mike Brown will be under contract as head coach for 4 years

As the New York Knicks work to formally finalize Mike Brown’s agreement to become the team’s next head coach, new details about the terms of his contract are emerging.

Knicks’ Mike Brown’s contract stretches for four years

According to CP “The Franchise” from Knicks Fan TV, Brown’s contract with the Knicks is going to be for four years at the $8-9 million range. For comparison, Tom Thibodeau had signed his initial contract with the Knicks for five years with an annual salary of $8 million.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Thibodeau later agreed to an extension that would keep him as the head coach until 2027, but ultimately that did not matter as the team fired him last month, just days after their Eastern Conference Finals exit to the Indiana Pacers.

What followed was a month-long search for a new head coach before they landed on Brown. During the process, they also interviewed Taylor Jenkins, Micah Nori, and James Borrego while also exploring options from other teams.

Brown is a good choice for the Knicks

Brown is a strong choice for the Knicks as they look to reach the NBA Finals for the first time this century. He last coached the Sacramento Kings and helped bring that franchise back into relevance. Brown has a career regular season record of 454-304 (.599) and a playoff record of 50-40.

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Brown has coached at every stage of the NBA level. He has made the postseason seven times as a head coach, which includes an NBA Finals appearance with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2007. Furthermore, he has won the league’s Coach of the Year award twice in his lengthy head coaching career (2009 with the Cavs, 2023 with the Kings).

New York is hoping that Brown can bring some of his past success with the Knicks and lead them to a title next season. The expectations will be very high, but for once, there is true optimism about how far this team can go.