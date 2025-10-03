Knicks’ Mike Brown wants to see pace increase

The first game of the preseason for the New York Knicks also marked the unofficial coaching debut for Mike Brown with the team. There was already a noticeable difference in playstyle compared to Tom Thibodeau, and it led to the Knicks dominating the Philadelphia 76ers 99-84 on Thursday.

Knicks’ Mike Brown wants team to play faster

The pace was much faster all around, and they got a lot more threes up, shooting 39 three-pointers on Thursday. Despite that change in playstyle, Brown wants to see the pace continue to increase.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“We have to play faster, and we can play faster,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting). “It being the first time we’ve seen another colored jersey and so at times we looked a little confused – a lot of times – but we will be better. It was great because our guys got a taste of how fast we need to play. And they know we still have to take it three or four more notches.”

Brown has emphasized all summer that he wants the Knicks to play with pace and immense energy. His coaching style worked wonders with the Sacramento Kings, as they ranked first in offense in the 2022-23 season and were a juggernaut from three-point range.

The Knicks have an abundance of talent

The Knicks are a far more talented team than the Kings teams Brown coached. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are already two of the most gifted scorers in the league, and putting them in an up-tempo offense should only boost their production more.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York has high expectations this season thanks to the talent they have. Getting their offense to click is a key step towards obtaining their goal of reaching the NBA Finals, and the pace could continue to trend upwards as the preseason progresses.

The Knicks will play their second preseason game in Anu Dhabi on Saturday, which will also be against the Philadelphia 76ers.