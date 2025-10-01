Knicks’ Mike Brown wants to play everyone in preseason opener

The New York Knicks open their preseason this Thursday, when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi, the first of two games against them on the international stage.

Knicks’ Mike Brown wants to give everyone minutes in preseason opener

Knicks head coach Mike Brown has still not finalized what the starting lineup will be, which has been a topic of speculation all summer. However, he did add that he wants to deepen the rotation for the preseason opener significantly.

“These first couple of games here, I’ll tell you, for sure, is I’d like everybody to have an opportunity to play in both games. Because this is a long way to come. Everybody’s been busting their behind, and so I want to make sure that everybody gets some form of minutes while we’re here for these two games. Which means most likely that the starters and the top nine or ten guys, may just play the first half. Because we gotta make sure everybody gets on the court and I can’t play everybody in the first half,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

The Knicks have their main starters set, but there are a handful of bench players who are not guaranteed rotation spots. The two most notable players who fit that description are Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet.

While both players are expected to make the active roster and play significant roles off the bench this season, they are currently on non-guaranteed contracts. An injury to one of those two could change Brown’s stance on the roster.

Preseason will be very important for several players

It is also worth noting that in order for the Knicks to keep both Brogdon and Shamet, they will have to trade someone to open up cap space. The younger players appear to be the ones on the table to be moved, especially Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.

Preseason will be very important for them. A strong showing could either increase their value on the market or even entice the Knicks to keep that player around and continue developing him in their system.

Getting everyone involved can also build chemistry, as there may be a point in the year where a player who isn’t in the rotation may need to come in and step up. It will also give Brown a chance to see what lineups work best and which ones don’t before the regular season begins.