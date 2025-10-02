Knicks’ Mike Brown wants to focus on only his legacy

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is taking over a team that has big expectations. Tom Thibodeau coached the team for the previous five seasons, and he is a big reason why they are in the position they are in now.

Knicks’ Mike Brown is not focusing on Tom Thibodeau’s legacy

Brown, however, isn’t thinking about the past regime. He was asked during Wednesday’s presser if he is thinking about respecting Thibodeau’s legacy, and here’s what he had to say:

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“It’s not necessarily my job to respect anybody’s legacy,” Brown said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “I was hired to coach this team and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Taking over a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season is no easy task for anybody, but Brown appears to be ready for the challenge. He knows what expectations are being placed on him and the team, and he seems well qualified to coach a team that everyone will be keeping an eye on.

Brown will bring his coaching style over to the Knicks

Brown also seems keen on bringing his coaching style to the Knicks. Under Thibodeau, their style of basketball was very isolation-heavy, and ball movement was not a main focal point.

Under Brown, the offense is going to move much quicker. He has constantly emphasized the idea of playing with space and pace, and ball movement is a key part of his coaching philosophy.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have a ton of weapons offensively that can make them a tough team to stop on any given night. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are already two of the most gifted scorers in the league, and having them in a high-powered offensive system should make them even more valuable.

Brown’s unofficial Knicks coaching debut will be Thursday at 12 PM EST in Abu Dhabi, where the Knicks begin their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers. That game will serve as a glimpse of what could lie ahead for Brown and the Knicks.