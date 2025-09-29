Knicks’ Mike Brown wants team to ‘let it fly’ from three

One of the main problems with the New York Knicks’ offense last season was the lack of three-point volume. The team focused heavily on isolation play for their guards and interior play for their bigs, a strategy that can be considered outdated in today’s game.

Knicks’ Mike Brown wants team to shoot more threes

However, new head coach Mike Brown wants that to change. Following Sunday’s practice, he spoke to the media about how he wants the team to be much more aggressive from beyond the arc.

“If you’re open and your feet are set — especially if that ball hits the paint, or we’ve got a cut or roll that pulls the defense in, and now we get a spray to a three? We better let it fly. We better let it fly,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

The Knicks have an abundance of three-point scoring talent, so they need to take advantage of that to get the most out of this group. Last season, they started out taking a lot of threes, but gradually reduced their attempts as the season progressed.

The Knicks need to maximize their offensive capabilities

There was a six-game stretch during the postseason where Karl-Anthony Towns made just two three-point field goals. The lack of willingness to fire from long range was hurting their offense, as it became stagnant and overly reliant on Jalen Brunson.

New York has the luxury of having three-point shooters all around the court. Their only non-shooter in the rotation is Mitchell Robinson, but his offensive rebounding prowess still helps them maintain strong floor spacing.

If the Knicks can take more threes, they have the potential to shoot their way to more wins and become a truly unstoppable force in their biggest season this century.